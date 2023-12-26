Mumbai, December 26: Elon Musk's Grok AI was announced in India in December 2023, along with 46 other countries. Grok AI, developed by xAI, is marketed as a powerful AI chatbot that can deliver real-time results compared to other chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT. According to the reports, the Grok AI was launched in India with two options: Regular and Fun. The AI chatbot is currently available for X Premium+ subscribers.

Grok AI is a direct competitor of the popular AI Chabot ChatGPT, which was introduced worldwide in November 2022. According to a report by Indian Express, Grok AI is more expensive than ChatGPT Plus, especially when the users subscribe from smartphones. The report further mentioned that the Grok AI subscription in India costs around Rs 2,299 per month, and yearly, it becomes Rs 22,900. The report said due to this reason, the platform is more expensive than OpenAI's ChatGPT. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Confirmed To Be Launched on January 4 in India: Check Processor, Camera and Other Specifications.

Grok AI Less Expensive When Subscribed From a Desktop:

As per the Indian Express's report, the Grok AI is available at Rs 1,300 monthly if subscribed to from a smartphone. Yearly, the platform costs Rs 13,600. The difference between Grok AI subscriptions between smartphones and desktops is clearly very huge. xAI's Grok AI is reportedly available for "early access" for users and is limited only to the top tier X subscribers. The X premium+ subscription has perks like blue tick verification, no ads, video download, background video playback, and the ability to edit posts and upload high-quality videos on the platform. OpenAI Sam Altman Lists Top Requests From ChatGPT Users: From AGI to GPT-5, Check List of What Users Requested From Company and Its CEO in 2024.

Grok AI modes offer different functionalities to users. The fun mode reportedly is more "jovial" in nature, while the regular mode provides standard answers. Compared to the other AI Chatbots in the market, Elon Musk's platform claims to offer real-time access to all the data with more accuracy. Grok AI is expected to be available for more users after the early access, but there is no confirmation from the xAI.

