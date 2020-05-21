Google Pixel 4a Launch Reportedly Push to July 13; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Google's upcoming mid-range smartphone - Pixel 4a was expected to be unveiled next month alongside Android 11 debut. As a reminder, the company is expected to hold the 2020 Google I/O event on June 3 and it was rumoured that Google might introduce Pixel 4a at the same event. Now, the company seems to have dropped the plan. According to the tweet from leaker Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 4a launch is delayed again and the company is currently planning to launch Pixel 4a on July 13. The tweet also suggests that we will be seeing only the 4G derivative and not 5G. Google Pixel 4a Likely To Be Cheaper Than Pixel 3a & Will Offer Twice Storage Specifications: Report.

Additionally, there is no evidence of Pixel 4a XL, so it is believed that the company might reveal only one version, which could be Pixel 4a XL. The information from Prosser's tweet also hints that the Pixel 4a device is ready to be shipped, but the decision to delay the smartphone is reportedly based on the market analysis.

Moreover, the company hasn't confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. But, we have seen several leaks lately confirming that the device is ready. We also heard from Sundar Pichai talking about the Pixel hardware. Some of the latest reports also hinted that the new Pixel phone will come loaded with the latest version of Android.

Talking about the specifications, the Pixel 4a smartphone is expected to sport a 5.8-inch FHD display. Under the skin, the handset would employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, which will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM. For photography, there will be a single 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is likely to be backed by a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

According to the previous reports, the smartphone will also get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack. The company is likely to be offered in two storage configurations - 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Pixel Google Pixel 4a is likely to come in two colour options - Just Black and Barely Blue.