The Google Play Store has unveiled its latest weekly list of the most popular apps, categorised into free, grossing, and paid. Last week, the top free apps included Prakruti Parikshan, Meesho, Instagram, PhonePe, and Flipkart, which was a mix of health, shopping, and social media platforms. This week, the list sees Prakruti Parikshan holding its top spot, joined by Zepto, Meesho, Instagram, and PhonePe. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Prakruti Parikshan, Meesho, Instagram, PhonePe and Flipkart Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Prakruti Parikshan

The Prakruti Parikshan app offers a unique way for citizens to explore their body constitution. The mobile application uses an survey guided by trained volunteers, which helps users to identify their Prakruti through ancient Ayurvedic principles. Once completed, participants will receive a personalised digital Prakruti Certificate. The app has a 3.5-star rating and around 2,700 reviews with over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Zepto

Zepto is a quick deliver service platform which brings everyday essentials to your doorstep in 10 minutes. On the Play Store, Zepto has an 4.7-star rating, supported by 1.41 million reviews and more than 50 million downloads. Zepto offers over 7,000 products spanning over 20 categories, including fruits, vegetables, gadgets, and beauty products.

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping app. On Google Play it has 4.5-star rating with over 4.62 million reviews and over 500 million downloads. It shopping app offers lifestyle products at the lowest wholesale prices and lets its users to resell these items to friends and family.

Instagram

Instagram, the social media app owned by Meta, has achieved an 4.3-star rating on the Google Play Store. It has over 159 million reviews and more than 5 billion downloads on Play Store. The platform allows its users to create, share, and watch short videos. You can also explore Stories and live videos from your favourite accounts. You can send messages, photos and videos to a friend or select group of people. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Meesho, PhonePe, Instagram, Flipkart and WhatsApp Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

PhonePe

PhonePe is a payment apps in India, which offers transactions through BHIM UPI, credit cards, debit cards, and wallets. PhonePe is an app for everyday financial needs with the ability to recharge mobiles, pay utility bills, and make instant payments for offline and online stores. It has been rated 4.2 stars with 11.9 million reviews on the Play Store with over 500 million downloads.

