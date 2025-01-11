New Delhi, January 11: Google Play Store is a global online store where users can explore and download their apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books. As Google Play continues to grow, it remains a trusted source for millions of users worldwide. People from over 190 countries can discover their apps in the Play Store. The platform offers around 2 million apps and games to billions of users around the globe. Google Play focuses on safety which requires developers to follow rules to ensure a secure experience for its active users on the platform.

Every week, the Google Play Store shares a list of the mobile apps that Android users have downloaded the most, covering a variety of categories. In the previous week, the most popular free apps were Crafto, Zepto, Instagram, Meesho, and MyJio. However, this week, the top free apps have changed to Zepto, Instagram, Meesho, WhatsApp, and PhonePe. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Crafto, Zepto, Instagram, Meesho and MyJio Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Zepto

Zepto is a 10-minute grocery delivery service. The platform offers over 7,000 products across more than 20 categories, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and essential household items. Last week it secured the second spot among the top free apps downloaded from the Google Play Store. On Play Store, the app has a 4.8-star rating from 1.7 million reviews and over 50 million downloads.

Instagram

Instagram is a popular app owned by Meta that allows users to create and share videos with friends or anyone else on the platform. You can also share glimpses of your daily life through Instagram Stories. Additionally, Instagram lets you send photos, videos, and messages privately to your friends. You can explore the latest trends from your favourite brands and creators. On Play Store, Instagram has been downloaded over 5 billion times. It has a rating of 4.3 stars and has 160 million reviews, which highlights its popularity among users worldwide.

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping app based in India that provides a unique shopping experience. You can shop for yourself or even make money online. It offers a wide range of products at the lowest wholesale price to make it easy to shop within your budget. You can also resell products to your friends and family, which creats an opportunity to earn extra income. The app has a rating of 4.5 stars and has received around 4.66 million reviews on Google Play. It has been downloaded over 500 million times.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is a free app for messaging and making video calls. It is used by more than 2 billion people across over 180 countries. On the Google Play Store, WhatsApp has a rating of 4.2 stars and has received around 202 million reviews. It has been downloaded more than 5 billion times. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Introduce Dedicated Tab for AI-Powered Chats; Check Details.

PhonePe

PhonePe is a digital payment application that makes it easy for you to manage your finances. You can use BHIM UPI, as well as your credit or debit cards, to recharge your mobile phone, pay utility bills, and make quick payments at online and offline shops. PhonePe also allows you to invest in mutual funds and purchase insurance plans directly through the app. On the Google Play Store, PhonePe has a rating of 4.2 stars and has received around 12 million reviews and it has been downloaded over 500 million times.

