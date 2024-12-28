Mumbai, December 28: Google Play Store is a popular digital marketplace that offers a wide range of applications to Android users. These applications fall into multiple categories, such as apps, games, books, tools, and more. The platform has millions of applications downloaded by billions of global users for daily use to enhance their productivity. These apps are supported on mobile devices running the Android operating system.

Every week, Google Play Store adjusts these applications according to their downloading frequency, and some apps get to the top of the list. Last week, the most downloaded applications were Prakruti Parikshan, Zepto, Meesho, Instagram and PhonePe. This week, some mobile applications remained on the list while others were pushed back further in the "Google Play Store Top Free Apps List". Instagram New Feature Updates: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing Platform Working on Story Highlight Feature; Check Details.

Zepto

The Zepto: 10-Min Grocery Delivery application gained the top spot in the top free app list at Google Play. So far, over 5 crore people have downloaded this app to get quick delivery of fruits, vegetables, makeup must-haves, and more. It has nearly 7,000 products in more than 20 categories. The app also provides services like 24x7 delivery, discount offers, lowest prices, and more. It has a 4.7 star rating on Google Play by 15.1 lakh users.

Meesho

The Meesho: Online Shopping App is a popular Indian e-commerce platform where people can buy items ranging from clothes to electronics to shoes. This application comes with real-time online tracking, 100% safe and faster payments, and more. Over 50 crore people downloaded this application and rated it 4.7 stars, and 46.3 lakh people rated it 4.7 stars.

Seekho

Seekho: Short Leaning Videos is an educational app that allows users to develop various skills in fields like technology, business and others. The application is India's first entertainment OTT platform and offers over 10,000 video courses on various subjects in Hindi. Over 250+ Seekho Gurus have professionally curated the courses. So far, more than one crore people have downloaded the Seekho application, and 4.67 lakh users have rated it 4.6-star rating.

PhonePe

PhonePe is a leading fintech platform and cashless payment application that allows users to use BHIM UPI, credit card, and wallet. This application is used for payments, recharges, bills, and more. Over 50 crore people have downloaded this app, and 1.19 crore have rated it 4.7 stars. It also offers insurance, loans, and other services online. ChatGPT, API and Sora Face Major Downtime, OpenAI Says Services Now Recovering.

Snapchat

Snapchat is a social media and chatting application that allows users to share videos, images, and texts. The instant messaging app also enables users to capture moments in Stories, make video calls with best friends, use multiple filters, and more. Over 100 crore users downloaded the Snapchat application, and more than 3.67 crore individuals rated it 4.3 stars.

