Sam Altman-run OpenAI faced a major technical disruption. On December 27, 2024, OpenAI shared a post and acknowledged the issue. Due to the disruption, users were unable to access ChatGPT, the API, and Sora services, as these services were offline for several hours. OpenAI said, " We're sorry for the trouble this is causing. We’ve identified the issue and have started recovery. We hope to be back asap." Following the initial announcement, OpenAI shared another update stating, "We are almost fully back online now, we appreciate your patience!" Users can now expect smoother performance as systems gradually return to normal. Microsoft 365 Outage: OneDrive for Business, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams Services Disrupted, Company Responds.

ChatGPT, API and Sora Services Down

Most of ChatGPT, the API, and Sora have been down for a couple of hours and we're sorry for the trouble this is causing. We’ve identified the issue and have started recovery. We hope to be back asap. https://t.co/YiG0F9YxNN — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 26, 2024

OpenAI Says ‘We Are Almost Fully Back Online Now’

We are almost fully back online now, we appreciate your patience! https://t.co/PTpaOMmnaB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 27, 2024

