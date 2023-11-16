Mumbai, November 16: Google rolled out a new feature called "notes" that lets users post comments on the Search result page on November 15, 2023. The new feature is likely to help people share their views on the information on the page. Google tries to provide the best experience to the users to find relevant and accurate information when they search for information. The new feature will help the people who regularly search for information on Google.

The new "notes" feature is expected to allow people to interact with the search results and make it a human-like experience. The feature is said to be similar to Wikipedia, which will enable people to edit the pages and correctly enter the details in it, but here, they can only comment. The feature enables the users to annotate the results found with their /personal knowledge, experiences, and information, which aims to give more insights to the users about the search results.

How To Use Google’s New “Notes” Feature?

Using the "Notes" feature on Google Search results is easy. The users need to go to the search result and see the "Add Note" option written on it. They can add their notes for the particular search result by clicking that button. The option will also show other notes posted by different users. Tapping or clicking that button will show the notes of other users.

The "Notes" feature allows the users to create their notes and share their knowledge, experience, and expertise. According to reports, Google may also add other additions to this feature, such as adding pictures, videos, stickers, and more.

