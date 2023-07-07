Mumbai, July 7: The Honor Pad X9 tablet is now available for sale in the European market. It is essentially a rebranded version of the Honor X8 Pro tablet. The highlight of the new device includes an 11.5-inch HONOR FullView 2K 120Hz display, dual-mirror dual-ring deco design, 6 Speakers, Hi-Res audio, Honor Connect, multi-screen collaboration, and split-screen functionality. It comes in a Space Grey colour finish. Honor X50 Announced With 1.5K 120Hz Display, 108MP Camera: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Honor Pad X9 Specifications

The new tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It is backed by a 7250mAh battery that supports 22.5W charging and offers up to 13 hours of video playback on a single full charge.

For photos and videos, the Honor Pad X9 sports a 5MP rear camera with (f/2.2 aperture, Auto Focus) and a 5MP front camera (f/2.2 aperture, Fixed Focus). Both cameras support up to FHD video recording.

The new tablet runs the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. Connectivity options include Dual Band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. The six-speaker audio system comes with HONOR Histen sound tuning technology that offers dynamic 360-degree sound.

The 11.5-inch FullView 2K TFT LCD display comes with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 100%sRGB, 400nits peak brightness, a pixel density of 203 ppi, and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with TUV Rheinland flicker-free certification and Level Low Blue Light Certification. Realme Narzo 60 With 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

Honor Pad X9 Price

The Honor Pad X9 is priced at £179.99 (approx Rs 18,885). It will be available for purchase from July 10. approx.). The company is offering a free pair of Honor Earbuds X5 with the new tablet.

