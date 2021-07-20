There are a number of reasons why you might need to record a phone call. It can be related to work, as several professionals record phone work call because it is hard to remember every detail, or maybe for training purpose. However, in several countries, there are rules and regulations related to call recording on smartphones. Thus, it's important to make sure that you get consent from the other person before recording the call. Top Five 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Galaxy M42 5G & More.

It is worth noting that to record phone calls, your smartphone must run on Android 9 or above, the latest version of the phone app must be installed on your phone and you must be in a country or region that allows call recording. To record a phone call, follow these simple steps.

Call Recording (File Photo)

1. Open the phone app on your Android phone.

2. Make or Receive a phone call.

3. On the call screen, tap on the 'Record' button to record your call.

4. To stop the recording, click on the 'Stop Recording' button and you are good to go.

Call Recording (File Photo)

It is also important to note that you will not be able to record a phone call until it is answered, if it is on hold, if it is muted and when you create a conference call.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).