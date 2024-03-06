Mumbai, March 5: US-based multinational technology company IBM has reportedly told its employees to 'raise hand' and voluntarily resign from the company as it plans to reduce cost and meet the client's demands. The layoffs in 2024 have taken a toll on the financial lives of the employees in the tech sector. Amid these tech layoffs, the IBM layoffs announcement stands out as the company asked employees to leave instead of firing them. IBM has now joined others such as Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Sony, Cisco, Expedia, and EA in terms of layoffs.

IBM's voluntary redundancy program asking employees to leave is a new way to cut the workforce. According to the report by India Today, IBM does not wish to lay off employees who are not interested in working with the company; however, it suggested that there is a new approach to downsizing the workforce. The report said that IBM announced to cut 3,900 employees, and now the company will let go of more people. SAP Announces Appointment of Manish Prasad as President and Managing Director for Indian Subcontinent.

The report further said that the new approach to downsizing the workforce focuses on regions such as Europe and is related to the specific department. The report highlighted that the restructuring by IBM will affect the markets like Slovakia. According to the report, this new action is dubbed "Resource Action" by the company and hinted at during Q4 earnings last month. Bira 91-Parent B9 Beverages Ltd Raises USD 25 Million in New Funding From Tiger Pacific Capital To Expand Manufacturing Footprint.

As per the report, the new action will help the company identify the employees willing to choose voluntary redundancy rather than force layoffs on those who do not wish to go. IBM reportedly called this initiative "transformative" and seemed to help it reshape its workforce to meet the company's needs. It also mentioned that the job cuts announced by IBM are not only related to cost-cutting but to realign the workforce with skills that the company's clients demand. The IBM layoffs are reportedly implemented to meet the demands of clients in areas like artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud technologies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).