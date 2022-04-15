Infinix Mobile has officially launched the Hot 11 2022 smartphone today in India. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the Infinix Hot 11 phone, which was launched last year. Infinix Hot 11 2022 will go on sale via Flipkart from April 22 and will be available in three colours - aurora green, polar black and sunset gold. Infinix Hot 11 2022 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. Infinix Hot 11 2022 India Launch on April 15, Listed on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by an Unisoc T610 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Freakin' HOT launch on a Freakin' Friday!! Infinix HOT 11 2022 comes with the best in segment display! 🔥FHD+ Punch Hole Display ☀️550 NITs Brightness 🎨114% sRGB Color Gamut 👆Side-mounted Fingerprint Special launch price ₹8,999. Sale starts 21st April https://t.co/w1guSmj8ri pic.twitter.com/k7WXEtPzrb — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) April 15, 2022

For photography, the smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port.

