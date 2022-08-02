Infinix India has officially launched the Hot 12 Pro smartphone today in the country. The budget handset will be available for sale on August 8, 2022via Flipkart. Buyers of Infinix Hot 12 Pro will get a 5 percent cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank cards. In addition to this, customers will get a 10 percent discount using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions. Infinix Hot 12 Pro India Launch Set for Tomorrow.

Infinix Hote 12 Pro sports a 6.6-inch HD+ fluid display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoc T616 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens and a depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 79 hours of music playback time, 12 hours of gaming on a single charge and 41 hours of calling time. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Hot 12 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

