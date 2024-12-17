San Francisco, December 17: Instagram has launched the highly awaited feature that allows users to schedule their DMs (Direct Messages). The Instagram Schedule DM feature launch was rumoured for days, sparking excitement among the users. However, the launch was quiet and unannounced to global users.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Meta started silently rolling out this Instagram DM schedule feature to global users. The Meta-owned platform introduced this new feature to help individuals and businesses schedule their Direct Messages on the platform. This feature would reportedly help those unable to reach their friends due to different time zones.

However, this Instagram 'schedule DM' feature is not limited to reaching out to people from different countries or in different time zones. Users can also use it to send reminders about tasks. They can also schedule the DM for a future about something happening during that time. So, this feature has several uses.

How Does Instagram's Schedule DM Feature Work?

Instagram's new feature is easy to use and can be activated by simply typing a message in the DM (Direct Message) section. The users can hold the send button once the message is finished and ready. After that, they need to select the date and time to send the message to the other person. The report highlighted a limitation: users could only send messages up to 29 days earlier. After sending the message, the user will get a banner that will notify them about the scheduled message. It will read - "1 scheduled message" every time they open the chats until it reaches the other user.

