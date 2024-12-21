New Delhi, December 21: Instagram, the Meta-owned platform, is expected to bring new features in 2025 to enhance user experience. The upcoming Instagram new features in 2025 were teased by Adam Mosseri, which is said to allow its users to modify nearly every aspect of their videos. These tools are anticipated to set new standards for social media engagement with Meta's focus on AI innovation.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, shared a sneak peek of these upcoming AI video editing tools in a post. He revealed that Meta is working on advanced features to simplify video editing on Instagram. These tools will allow users to modify their outfits or change video backgrounds and more. The post read " I’m super excited about Movie Gen, our early AI research model that will let you change nearly any aspect of your videos with a simple text prompt. Hoping to bring this to Instagram next year. " Instagram New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Silently Rolls Out ‘Schedule DM’ Feature To Let Users Send Direct Messages in Future; Check Details.

Adam Mosseri Teases Instagram New Features for 2025

In an Instagram post, Adam Mosseri shared that they are developing AI tools for video creators to help them produce amazing content. The photo and video-sharing platform owned by Meta plans to roll out new features that will allow users to bring their creative ideas to the Instagram videos. Creators will have the ability to change their outfits, change the setting where they are filming, or even add different accessories to their videos with these upcoming AI tools. Google Veo 2, Google Imagen 3 and Google Whisk AI Tools Unveiled Showing Realistic Video and Image Generation Capabilities; Check Details (Watch Videos).

These new features will be driven by Meta's Movie Gen AI model. In the teaser video, Adam Mosseri highlighted some early research on AI models that can modify various aspects of a video. In the video, Adam Mosseri's outfit, background, and his entire look are transformed. The AI tool adds new items to the background and also placed a gold chain around Adam Mosseri's neck without changing the rest of his clothing.

