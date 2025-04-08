Cupertino, April 8: Apple is expected to announce iOS 19 in June during WWDC 2025 conference. The 2025 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference will start from June 9 and end on June 13, 2025. Ahead of the official announcement, iOS 19 design has been leaked online showing round-shaped icons and transparent UI elements, sparking debate among the Apple users and online communities.

As per the latest leaks, the iOS 19 will likely have major overhaul in its design (appearance) offering the users more visionOS-inspired look. Various changes are expected in the upcoming iOS 19 update for camera app, floating buttons, tab bar, sleeker look, Apple Intelligence and others. Netizens have started noticing the similarities between the Samsung's One UI in the upcoming Apple iOS 19 version. AI Rivalry: Google Paying Employees for up to 12-Month To Not Join Competitors by Making Them Sign Noncomplete Agreements, Say Reports.

Apple iOS 19 Design Leaked Online, Watch Video

iOS 19 leaked design sparked mixed reactions from the fans, tech enthusiasts and netizens. While some people are "all for it", others said that the new look of Apple's operating system was similar to the Samsung's interface. Users also pointed out that the iOS 19 update resembled less premium smartphone designs.

iOS 19 Update: Expected Features, Changes, Improvements and More

During Apple WWDC 2025 (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2025), the company will likely introduce the iOS 19 update version and showcase the highlighting features and changes. The leaked design suggested that there would be a pill-shaped tab bar added to the bottom of several built-in apps including Apple TV, Apple Music, Messages, Apple Store, Phone Apps and more. The iOS 19 may offer increased transparency to the UI and have modern aesthetic. iPhone 17 Series Price May Be Affected by Donald Trump Tariffs; Check Leaked Price, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

AI-powered Siri and Camera app are also expected in the upcoming iOS 19 software update from Apple. The Siri may be smarter and have more to offer than the traditional conversation, including personalised responses. Besides, the Live Translate on AirPods may be introduced, better navigation and improved Health app will likely go through major design and feature changes. Overall, there may be new buttons, menus, apps, animation and other changes in the design and performance of the iOS 19.

