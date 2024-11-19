New Delhi, November 19: Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship smartphones from the Galaxy S25 series soon in India. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. All the smartphones will arrive with upgrades, new features, and specifications.

As per reports, Samsung is planning to launch its next flagship Galaxy S25 series smartphones in January 2025. Samsung could hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 or 23 to unveil its Galaxy S25 series. As per a report of Business Standard, Samsung may also include the Galaxy S25 Slim model. Samsung is likely to emphasise on AI features in the Galaxy S25 series to provide its users with smarter features. It could include improvements in areas like photography and device performance. OpenAI Launches ‘Streaming’ Option for o1-Preview and o1-Mini Models, Opens Access for Developers on All Paid Tiers.

Users can expect that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 series in new colour options. The upcoming series is anticipated to have some minor design changes, such as thinner borders around the screen and small adjustments to the camera setup. The Galaxy S25 is expected to come with a sleek glass finish with rings around the camera lenses. These updates could enhance the look and feel of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15. Usually, Samsung equips its standard and Plus models with its Exynos processors, but there may be a change for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Xiaomi Likely To Replace GetApps With PhonePe’s Indus Appstore in India.

Multiple reports indicate that Samsung might choose between the Exynos 2500 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, depending on the region. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to come with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the smartphone may include a 12MP front camera.

