New Delhi, June 14: iQOO revealed that its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will soon launch in India. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is scheduled to be launched in India on June 18. The company has shared features that users can expect from the smartphone.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity processor and will come with a huge battery. The smartphone will be available in two colour options, which will be Titanium Blue and Cyber Green. It may offer a dual rear camera setup and is also expected to arrive with a slim design. As per reports, the Z10 Lite 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 10,000. Lava Storm Play 5G, Lava Storm Lite 5G Prices, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Lava Storm Series Launched in India.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO Z10 Lite will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may come with a 6.74-inch display. It will offer 1,000 nits of peak brightness and may support up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It will feature a dual-camera setup with a flashlight located within a vertical pill-shaped design. The main camera will come with a 50MP Sony sensor. Additionally, there will likely be a 5MP front camera. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will come with a 6,000mAh battery. According to iQOO, the battery capacity will allow up to 70 hours of music playback, 22.7 hours of video playback, 9.17 hours of gaming, and 17.15 hours of browsing social media Reels. Microsoft Copilot Vision for Windows Now Available in US, Offers Deep Research and File Search Feature.

The Z10 Lite 5G will come with advanced AI-powered image processing features. One of these features is "AI Erase", which will enable users to remove unwanted objects from their photos. Additionally, it will also include "AI Photo Enhance" to improve the clarity of pictures. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will feature an IP64 rating to offer protection against dust and water.

