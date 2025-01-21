New Delhi, January 21: iQOO is expected to launch its latest smartphone, iQOO Neo 10R, soon in India. The iQOO Neo 10R is anticipated to feature an AMOLED display. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Ahead of the iQOO Neo 10R launch in India leaks have surfaced, which revealed the price and specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone from the iQOO Neo series will likely arrive with the latest specifications and features.

The iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro have already been launched in China. iQOO is said to introduce the Neo 10R soon to further expand its Neo 10 lineup. The upcoming model is anticipated to come with additional features and enhancements to the series. As per reports, the iQOO Neo 10R smartphone might launch in India by February 2025. The iQOO Neo 10R is expected to be available in two colour options, which may include Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium. As per rumours, the iQOO Neo 10R price is expected to be around INR 30,000 when it launches in India. ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE Expected To Launch Soon in Select Markets With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at Lower Price; Know Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications and Features (Expected)

iQOO Neo 10R is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and may come with options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with storage configurations of 256GB or 512GB. iPhone 17 Air Launch Likely in 2025, Price and Camera Specifications Leaks; Check Other Details.

The Neo 10R will likely come with a dual camera setup at the rear. It may include a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone is anticipated to include a 16MP front camera. iQOO Neo 10R is rumoured to be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, which is expected to support 80W fast charging capability.

