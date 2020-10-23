BBK Group-owned iQOO officially revealed the iQOO U1x smartphone in the Chinese market. The handset is currently available for pre-orders via Vivo China's official online store & will be sold from November 1, 2020. Key highlights of the device are a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 6.51-inch HD+ display, triple rear cameras & more. iQOO U1x With Snapdragon 662 SoC to Be Launched on October 21, 2020: Report.

iQOO U1x (Photo Credits: iQOO)

In terms of specifications, iQOO U1x flaunts a 6.51-inch HD+ display. The handset comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. For photographs, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 13MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies & video calls.

iQOO U1x (Photo Credits: iQOO)

The handset is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB & 6GB RAM + 128GB. The smartphone comes in two shades - Light Black & Morning Frost. The device gets other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, iQOO U1x with 4GB & 64GB is priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs 10,000) whereas the 6GB & 64GB, 6GB & 128GB models cost CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,005) & CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 13,210) respectively.

