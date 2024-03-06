Thiruvananthapuram, March 6: Iris, an artificial intelligence teacher, is bringing a fresh approach to education to a school in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Iris is the first humanoid robot instructor in the state, if not the entire nation, and was created in partnership with Makerlabs Edutech. The Kaduvayil Thangal Charitable Trust opened KTCT Higher Secondary School, where this idea originated. Iris is a component of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project, a 2021 NITI Aayog programme intended to increase school extracurricular activities. Excitement was stirred last month when Iris was unveiled. The powers of this bilingual AI instructor are demonstrated in a video that Makerlabs posted on Instagram. Microsoft Blooper: AI Robot Journalist Messes Up With Human Faces, Mixes 2 Mixed-Race Members of British Pop Group Little Mix.

Iris can provide individualised voice help, support interactive learning, and respond to challenging inquiries in various academic areas. Iris is even outfitted with wheels for increased mobility. "At the forefront of innovation, Makerlabs Edutech is proud to unveil our latest creation, IRIS – the AI Teacher Robot, poised to redefine the learning landscape as we know it. IRIS embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, inspiring confidence in more groundbreaking innovations to come", read the caption to the post. Rajasthan: AI Robot Built by 17-Year Old ‘Aryan Singh’ From Kota To Help Farmers Assess Soil and Crop Health, Their Water Needs and Detect Pests.

This development represents a major change in Kerala's educational environment. Iris has the ability to engage students more in their education, tailor their learning, and accommodate a variety of learning preferences. Iris offers a look into the future of education, where artificial intelligence will likely play a supportive role in the classroom, even though the long-term effects are yet unclear.

