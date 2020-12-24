KFC, the Kentucky based fast food company officially introduced its all-new Gaming Console called 'KFC Console'. The company released the official video of the console on its KFC Gaming channel revealing its key specifications. Nobody could have ever imagined that Colonel Sanders' company will come up with a gaming console. The console is developed in partnership with PC, hardware manufacturer 'Cool Master'. Sony PS5 Gaming Console Likely to Go on Sale in India by Mid-January 2021, Pre-Orders to Begin by End of This Month.

The new device can run games at 4K resolution at 240 fps i.e more than PS5 and Xbox Series X. According to the KFC & Cool Master, it can also run virtual-reality games.

KFC Gaming Console (Photo Credits: KFC Gaming)

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

The console gets a pair of NVMe 1TB SSD cards from Seagate, top-end gaming hardware such as a flagship Intel CPU & an Asus swappable mini-GPU. With the help of this hardware, users can easily run video games like Crysis, bug-infested Cyberpunk 2077 & GTA-5.

KFC Gaming Console (Photo Credits: KFC Gaming)

In addition to this, KFC's new console comes packed with a built-in chicken chamber that is capable of heating the chicken while you are busy playing video games. As users play high definition games, the heat generated by it is extracted by the custom built-in cooling system which is then used by the console system to keep your food hot. Of course, there is a separate room inside the console where the food is placed. As of now, the company has not announced the price & availability of the console. Cool Master has provided a dedicated website that reveals product & hardware details. When launched, KFC Console will take on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S.

