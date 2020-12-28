New Delhi, December 28: Indian smartphone maker Lava Mobile is set to launch a new smartphone in the market on January 7. The company announced the launch through its Twitter handle on Monday by posting a eight second video teaser of the new phone. Lava Mobile has claimed that the world will witness "something that has never happened in the smartphone industry before." Google Pixel 6 Smartphone Likely to Come With Under Display Selfie Camera: Report.

The company plans to launch the new product through its Facebook page and YoutTube channel. In a video Sunil Raina, President and Business Head of Lava Mobiles said, "Tune into Lava's YouTube for a live telecast of history in making," refering to the launch event schedule on January 7, 2021. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Read the Tweets by Lava Mobile Here :

The day when Smartphone industry will never be the same again#AbDuniyaDekhegi #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/3bhzsKOmV3 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 28, 2020

Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in Smartphone Industry.#AbDuniyaDekhegi#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/ERX8Sy9ani — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 28, 2020

Though munch information about this new offering has not been made public. According to a recent report by 91Mobiles claimed that Lava Mobiles plan will launch four smartphones in January 2021. "These four smartphones are likely to be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000. This means that there will be smartphones priced at around Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000," said the report.

Lava's last outing was on August 20, 2020. The company launched a pulse series phone that came with a 2.40-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 320 pixels by 240 pixels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).