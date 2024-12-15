New Delhi, December 15: Meta has introduced the Video Seal a new open-source model to watermark AI-generated videos. The Meta Video Seal model comes as AI-generated content continues to grow, which raises concerns about authenticity and misuse. Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has developed the model to add invisible watermarks to videos.

Meta Video Seal is a neural watermarking model that embeds durable, invisible watermarks into videos and also after editing. As AI-generated content continues to rise, verifying the origins of videos becomes crucial. Meta said," We implement safeguards to mitigate the risks of imitation, manipulation, and other forms of misuse that can undermine their benefits. Post-hoc watermarking is a crucial step towards better traceability for content and AI models." Meta Introduces Llama 3.3, New Open Source Model To Deliver Performance and Quality Across Text-Based Use Cases.

Meta Video Seal Features

Meta Video Seal model is a technology that adds an invisible watermark to videos, which can also include a hidden message if required. The watermark is intended to be durable, so that it can withstand various alterations, such as flipping or blurring, without losing its effectiveness. The watermark and any hidden messages can be uncovered later to confirm the video's source and authenticity. Meta is releasing the Video Seal model under a permissive license and also provides a research paper, training code, and inference code. Additionally, there is a demo available, which will allow users to test the model and see how it works.

How does Meta Video Seal Demo Works?

You can start by selecting a video from the library to explore how the model works, or you can upload your own video to try it out. The model will allow you to embed a hidden message of up to six characters, along with a watermark in your video. Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces New Version of Grok 2 With Free Access for All Users; Check Details.

Once you have added these features, you can use a comparison slider to see an enhanced X-ray view of the watermark within the video. To test the strength of the watermark, you can modify the video in various ways and check if both the watermark and the hidden message are still visible and remain detectable.

