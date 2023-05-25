Mumbai, May 25: Microsoft has added several AI-based features for Windows 11 OS. The company has also added new features and updates to the Microsoft Edge web browser. It now comes with AI capabilities and a new interface. The updated browser will be available to users in the coming weeks.

At the Microsoft Build annual conference, the company announced new features for Edge. It borrows design elements from Windows 11 OS. The Microsoft 365 Copilot adds AI capabilities beyond the Bing integration. This includes AI enhancements to data security and privacy. Windows Copilot Announced at Microsoft Build 2023 – New AI Assistant for Windows 11 Gets Bing and ChatGPT Plugins.

"Get quick access to AI-powered tools, apps, and more right within Microsoft Edge’s sidebar. This includes Bing Chat where you can ask questions, get answers, refine search, summarize, and create content–all without switching tabs or breaking your flow,?" Microsoft said in a blog.

The new AI-powered features include Compose, Bing chat in Sidebar, Automatic image descriptions, Auto-named tab groups, Read aloud, Text Prediction, Translate, Bing Image Creator, and Editor.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot combines the power of large language models, Microsoft 365 apps, and your Microsoft Graph data (calendar, emails, chats, documents, etc). It also comes with support for plugins now. Developers allow people to interact with their apps using human language to ask Microsoft 365 Copilot/ Bing Chat for answers and actions from connected services.

Additionally, the address bar will show contextually relevant files and SharePoint sites based on recent activity. The Find on Page feature comes with SmartFind, which helps to correct syntactic and semantic errors.

The company is also rolling out Text prediction in the US, India and Australia in English. The new features are now rolling out to everyone. Microsoft Launches Azure AI Studio for Developers To Utilize OpenAI Service and Create Their Own AI Chatbots and Copilots.

Microsoft has also added Workspaces to the browser. The collaboration mode allows multiple users to work together on the same tabs, data, files, etc, from different places through the shared set of browser tabs.

