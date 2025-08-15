The Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura has been decked up with vibrant lights and a special "Operation Sindoor" theme for Janmashtami 2025 celebrations on August 15 and 16. A video showing the "Operation Sindoor" themed decoration with lights adorning the Lord Krishna temple. The sanctum, themed as a 'Sindoor' floral palace, will feature 221 kg of silver to depict King Kansa’s prison cell. The main Janmabhishek programme will begin at 11 pm on August 16 with the worship of Lord Ganesha and Navagraha, followed by Sahasrarachan, offering 1,000 flowers and tulsi leaves until 11:55 pm. Janmashtami 2025: Mathura Prepares for Grand and Elaborate Celebrations To Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

Shri Krishna Janma Bhoomi Temple in Mathura Illuminates in Colours of Operation Sindoor

VIDEO | Mathura: Shri Krishna Janma Bhoomi temple immersed in the colours of Operation Sindoor and lights ahead of the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations tomorrow. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Txl1OsIgRY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

