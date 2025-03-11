Microsoft has announced that, starting from 27 May 2025, the Remote Desktop app for Windows, available through the Microsoft Store, will no longer be supported or available for download. As per Microsoft Blog Post, users are required to transition to the Windows App in order to maintain continued access to services such as Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box. The Windows App offers several improvements over the Remote Desktop app for Windows. It includes unified access to multiple Windows services, allowing users to connect to Cloud PCs and virtual desktops from a single interface. Additionally, the Windows App features customisable home screens, multimonitor support, and dynamic display resolutions. Microsoft Copilot on Windows Begins To Roll Out New Features and Improvements to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft To Discontinue Remote Desktop App Support

Microsoft is replacing its Remote Desktop app with its new Windows app. The Remote Desktop Connection app that’s built into Windows is sticking around, though. Details 👇 https://t.co/iYJJ7dX6HI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 11, 2025

