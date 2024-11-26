Apple is reportedly planning to remove SIM card trays from iPhones in more countries when it launches the iPhone 17 lineup. By removing the physical SIM card tray, the tech giant will move towards a new "eSIM" technology to increase security. This would reportedly allow the management of multiple eSIMs on a single device. The physical SIM removal process will start with removing the iPhone 14 series. The company aims to eliminate the need for physical SIM cards for good. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Today in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple to Remove Physical SIM Card in More Countries

