Microsoft 365 witnessed a widespread outage forcing users and netizens to complain on social media platforms about it. Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and Exchange Online have been affected along with functionality within the Microsoft Teams calendar. Microsoft has been hit by another massive outage causing uproar in the tech community over using the features of Microsoft 365. A netizen on X (@PuroAmey) posted a screenshot of the problem showing "Something went wrong" including the details of the problem. WhatsApp Down: Meta-Run Messaging Service Suffers Outage Globally Including in India, Users Say WhatsApp Web Not Working.

Microsoft Down, Outlook, Teams and Other Services Affected, Company Investigating

We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar. For more information, please refer to MO941162 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 25, 2024

Microsoft 365 Down, Services Show "Something Went Wrong"

Microsoft 365 Cloud Services Down, Reported by University of Helsinki IT Centre

A global service disruption was detected with Microsoft 365 cloud services on 25 November from 4:54 AM onward @helsinkiuni. The disruption affects e.g. Outlook on the web and Teams. Microsoft is currently resolving the issue.#helsinkiuni — University of Helsinki IT Center (@IT_HelsinkiUni) November 25, 2024

IT Help at BCU Says "Outlook, Teams Down"

IT is aware there are issues with Outlook & Teams. You may face intermittent issues accessing your email and viewing your calendar. Microsoft are investigating, and we expect an update from them by 11:30am. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — IT Help at BCU (@BCU_IT_HELP) November 25, 2024

Looks Like Office Has Some Issues, Says User on X

@Microsoft365 Looks like Office has some issues in Western Europe at this moment. Mailboxes will not load or are very slow to open. pic.twitter.com/pv4Gl07lW6 — Frank Verheggen (@frankv1971) November 25, 2024

