Microsoft 365 witnessed a widespread outage forcing users and netizens to complain on social media platforms about it. Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and Exchange Online have been affected along with functionality within the Microsoft Teams calendar. Microsoft has been hit by another massive outage causing uproar in the tech community over using the features of Microsoft 365. A netizen on X (@PuroAmey) posted a screenshot of the problem showing "Something went wrong" including the details of the problem. WhatsApp Down: Meta-Run Messaging Service Suffers Outage Globally Including in India, Users Say WhatsApp Web Not Working.

