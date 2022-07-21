New Delhi, July 21: Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday confirmed that its Teams app was facing a major outage that affected thousands of users as they were unable to access the app, and several users took to the microblogging site to react to the outage. Microsoft said it received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features and said the company is investigating the issue.

"We have determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We are working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact," the company wrote on Twitter.

The company also said that it has identified downstream impact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online. Microsoft Teams Down Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Outage, Netizens Share GIFs and Hilarious Tweets To Cope Up With Situation.

"We are providing updates for those services via MO402741 in the admin centre or through http://status.office.com," the company said. A few users also published memes on social media platforms to respond to the outage.

"An urgent meeting in which I was supposed to be thrashed is now cancelled. Thank you so much, Microsoft Teams," a user wrote on Twitter. "Microsoft Teams is down and now I have to walk to the desk next to me to ask a question," another user said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft tweeted: "Our telemetry indicates that Microsoft Teams functionality is beginning to recover. We are continuing our efforts to implement relief within the environment".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).