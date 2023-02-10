New Delhi, February 10 : Microsoft’s Bing has witnessed 10 folds surge in downloads after the company announced to integrate ChatGPT’s AI powered capabilities into its own search engine.

The Bing mobile app saw ten times download surge making it the top app on the App store. Microsoft’s Edge is witnessing increased popularity as well, and is third top utility app as per reports. Read on to know more. Google Launches ‘Immersive Stream for XR’ Tool for All Cloud Customers.

Bing’s overnight skyrocketing download numbers indicates ChatGPT’s acceptance and user response to the AI powered chatbot. Instead of being wary and negating some experts concern revolving Artificial Intelligence (AI), users are actually very curious to explore the new technology. WhatsApp New Camera Mode: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Lets Users Record Videos Hands-Free on iOS Beta.

Microsoft has recently launched the new Bing with integrated ChatGPT features. Microsoft has thus, integrated the advanced natural language model into its Bing search engine, and It will also introduce the revamped Edge browser endowed with the same AI power.

The new Bing and Edge, empowered by AI are aimed to offer enhanced and intelligent search results, that are detailed, analytical and creative. The browsers will offer a new experience of voice command based search that would seem like a natural conversation between man and the machine. Microsoft claims that the new Bing and Edge browser offer an interactive chat to find the most appropriate results for more complex searches.

Microsoft is one of the top investors in OpenAI, the startup that developed ChatGPT and Dall-E chatbots, and work on AI for almost all its offerings. Microsoft in association with OpenAI has major visions to make the most of the AI technology. So, we can expect more AI empowered tech coming soon.

