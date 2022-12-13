New Delhi, December 13 : Imagination and creativity are an inseparable part of the very essence of human beings. Since the beginning of the human race, humans have been creating art of various kids, and this is one of the primary reasons that sets Homo sapiens apart from any other animals and also makes us the most superior. However, with the progress of time and innumerable inventions, the methods of creating art have also evolved. In todays’ highly digitized world, digital art is one of the most popular. And this exactly where Midjourney comes into the picture…well, creating pictures.

Midjourney is a unique Artificial Intelligence (AI) art generator that creates art from text. Midjourney has been getting superb attention and success since the time of its launched in July 2022.

What is Midjourney?

Midjourney is an AI based art generator that has been created to explore new mediums of thought. Midjourney’s aim is to expand the power of imagination of human beings.

Midjourney has an interactive bot, which uses machine learning (ML) to create images based on text. This AI system utilises the concepts and tries to convert them into visual reality. It is quite similar to other technologies such as DALL-E 2.

What Midjourney essentially does is work as per your description and gives you what you wish to see. Basically, you need to describe in text what you wish to see and the Midjourney bot finds pictures that matches your description and combines them in an artistic and unique manner to create an entirely new art that becomes your own.

How To Use Midjourney

Steps To Get Midjourney

The Midjourney multiverse started its beta testing in July of 2022, and now more and more people are able to try out this new fascinating world imagination and art combined with Artificial Intelligence.

The Following Are The Steps To Use Midjourney

Midjourney runs on the Discord server. So, you need to open Discord in your browser, or you can download the app on your smartphone as well. The, follow the steps to create a Midjourney account.

In the browser, go to Midjourney and click on “Join the Beta.”

Now, Accept the invite. Look at the Getting Started link, where general instructions are given by the bot.

Now, on the Discord app, there should be an MJ icon that looks like a boat icon.

Now, you are ready to take a dip into the ocean that made out of technology, imagination and art. Let’s see how

Steps To Create Pictures Using Midjourney

Click the MJ app icon in Discord. You’ll be taken to MJ workspace. In the left-hand column, there’s a list of chat rooms. You need to join a Newbie room to start with. Now, type “/imagine” in the message area at the bottom of the page. Think and go on typing what your image to look like. Imagine without all stops and include your fantasies. Include subject, mood descriptors, art style and so on. Enter just a word, a paragraph, or even lyrics of your favourite song, just anything that involves visual imaginations, concept, thought etc. The Midjourney bot now starts its work in recognizing the descriptions and collects images matching some of the most prominent descriptions. After a minute or so, your images would pop up at the bottom of the thread. You need to be attentive as the images will fly by, as a lot of other people create at the same time. There will be four options in a grid based on the descriptions. Select the best image you like by choosing the upscale (U) button under that particular image. This image gets larger. Use the V button to make variations of the picture. You can get a more perfect art image as per your liking by running the program many times, using refined prompts and different variations. You can find your art works on the home page of Midjourney. You can also download the images.

The Midjourney bot currently seems better at creating artistic and abstract looking images than photographic ones, and that’s what we actually love about it. However, sometimes the end result might look like a photograph, which can be changed using variations.

The best thing about machine learning is that it actually learns, and Midjourney has also come a long way since it opened for Beta testing. AI is all about blending the boundaries between human intelligence and machines, and AI programs like Midjourney offers a fascinating experience of this blurring of limitations.

