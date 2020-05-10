Mother's Day 2020 Google Doodle: Craft and Send Art From Your Heart in Today's Doodle Wishing Happy Mother's Day

Mother's day Google doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

Happy Mother's Day 2020! As everyone celebrates the annual observance honouring all mothers, search engine Google has also joined along to send wishes. With another interactive doodle, it lets a user make a digital card and share it with their mother. As Google reads, "Happy Mothers Day! Craft and Send Art From Your Heart in Today's Google Doodle." In the last week, the searches for "virtual Mothers Day ideas," "virtual Mothers Day gifts" and "virtual Mothers Day cards" are high, so this idea of digital card maker seems apt. Homemade Mother's Day 2020 Gifts: Surprise Your Mom With These DIY Presents That You Can Easily Make Amid Lockdown (Watch Videos).

The doodle shows the letters of Google in a craft setting with all material spread along. Once you click on it, it opens a smaller window, where you can select from an option of designs below. Click on each on them and place it on the empty card. You can check out all the icons which have hearts, flowers, animals too. Once you are done with your card design, you can share it with your mom via email or share it on social media. It is a great idea to make a digital card.

In the last few days, the search engine has given a series of interactive doodles with past Google Doodle Games. Since this year, a lot of people are away from their mothers and cannot even pay them a visit because of the Coronavirus lockdown situation, the doodle card maker idea seems a great way of wishing. The search engine calls it 'A Doodle for (super)Moms near or far.' There's nothing that comes as close as a mother's love for her children and family. On this mother's day 2020, if you haven't figured out a greeting card for your mother, today's doodle can definitely come in handy.