Cupertino, December 10: iOS 18.2 release candidate update launched by Apple for iPhone users, including key features. Apple's RC version of iOS 18.2 update is rolled out alongside iPadOS 18.2, macOS 15.2 and others, hinting at the launch of software updates coming soon with AI-powered features and Apple Intelligence.

Apple has introduced key features, including Image Playground, Genmoji, and more. This latest update allows users to generate custom emoji characters and create illustrations using text prompts. The iOS 18.2 update also uses AI-powered visual recognition capabilities. OpenAI Sora Launched to Public With Ability To Generate, Edit AI Videos; Know Features and Limits.

iOS 18.2 RC Update Main Features

Apple released its second iOS 18.2 release candidate version for beta testers and developers on December 9, 2024, including several major features. It is a 469.8 MB beta version that comes with Image Playground, which allows users to create "delightful, fun images." The beta update also includes Genmoji, which lets iPhone users create original emojis and share them with family and friends. Besides, the tech giant has included ChatGPT integration right into Siri assistant and Writing Tools.

The iOS 18.2 release candidate update also includes Visual Intelligence, which comes with Camera Control, Photos, an enhancement to Mail, Safari, and other features. It also includes bug fixes, security updates and more. Since this is a beta version of Apple's upcoming iOS 18.2 update, more features will be introduced. The company already delayed Apple Intelligence, and there are no updates on releasing a stable update of the iOS 18.2 version. Besides, this update included new mail categories, a volume slider, find my improvements, an iPhone speaker volume limit, and a Require Screen On feature.

iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro series, along with M-series chip or specific models. The iOS 18.2 update could include more AI features and multitasking features, allowing iPhone users to do more with the operating system.

List of Devices to Receive iOS 18.2 Update

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Models

iPhone 15 Pro Models

iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro Models

iPhone SE (Second Gen)

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro Series

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Models

iPhone SE (Third Gen)

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Series

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

Soon, Apple will roll out the stable public version of iOS 18.2, which may include more AI-powered features and integration of the technology with functions.

