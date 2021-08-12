Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker officially launched its Moto G60s device in Brazil. The handset is now available for sale via Motorola's official Brazil website. The company is yet to announce the international availability of the device. Key highlights of the phone include an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 6GB RAM, a 6.8-inch Max Vision display and more. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion To Be Launched in India on August 17, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Moto G60s (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of specifications. Moto G60s features a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with Mali-G76 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro camera. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Moto G60s (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The handset comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with a 50W TurboPower charging facility. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. Coming to the pricing, Moto G60s is priced at BRL 2,249 (approximately Rs 32,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant.

