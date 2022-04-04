Motorola is rumoured to launch the Edge 30 smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the handset have been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. According to Brar, Motorola Edge 30 could be launched this month. The device is said to be available in two distinct RAM and storage options. Previous reports suggest that the upcoming smartphone can be a part of the Motorola Edge 30 Series which might include Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Pro+ and Motorola Edge 30 Lite. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart.

According to Brar, Motorola Edge 30 is likely to flaunt a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It might come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, the handset could get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth snapper. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola's upcoming offering is likely to pack a 4,020mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The device might run on Android 12 based on My UX OS.

