New Delhi, March 30: Nothing Technology Limited is expected to launch its latest earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, soon. The Nothing Ear 3 will follow the success of its previous models, which have been praised for their innovative design and performance. The company has been teasing the arrival of the Nothing Ear 3 on social media, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts.

In 2021, Nothing introduced its true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Nothing Ear 1. Following this debut, the company unveiled the Nothing Ear 2 in 2022. Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds featuring a transparent design was priced at Rs 5,999. The Nothing Ear 2 earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) was priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, as per a report of Gadgets360. USB Charger Scam: Centre Warns Citizens Against Using Phone Charging Portals at Public Places, Know Why.

The Nothing Ear 2 is equipped with 11.6mm custom drivers in each earpiece, supported by three AI-powered microphones. The earbuds deliver active noise cancellation that can reduce background noise by up to 40dB. The earpieces and charging case of the Nothing Ear 2 are rated IP54 and IP55, respectively, indicating their resistance to dust and water. Each Ear 2 earpiece has a 33mAh battery, while the charging case features a 485mAh battery. The earbuds also feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Ear 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

It is anticipated that the upcoming Nothing Ear 3 will come with the latest enhancements over the Ear 2 model and is expected to maintain the distinctive transparent design of its predecessors. Speculation suggests that the Ear 3 may come with advanced noise cancellation, a long-lasting battery and an enhanced driver for high audio quality. The user-friendly touch controls and water resistance features are likely to be retained.

