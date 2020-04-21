OnePlus 7T Pro India Price Slashed by Rs 6,000; Now Retails at Rs 47,999

OnePlus 7T Pro Representation Image (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently announced the prices for the OnePlus 8 series in India. Offered in two versions, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are introduced as successors to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro respectively. As the new OnePlus 8 series is official in India, the OnePlus has decided to cut the prices for the last year’s flagship offering. The company has slashed the prices by Rs 6,000 bringing down the cost to Rs 47,999. It is important to note that the price cut is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and the same is visible on the official website. The 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone was introduced at Rs. 53,999. The company hasn’t slashed the prices for the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Prices Revealed In India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

The 2019 flagship smartphone for the OnePlus is presently listed at a discounted price of Rs 47,99 on its official OnePlus India website. However, OnePlus’ sales partner – Amazon is showing the product is currently unavailable, because the e-commerce retailers are allowed to sell only essential commodities during the lockdown. So, we might see the new prices reflecting on Amazon India once the lockdown is lifted. The OnePlus 7T Pro can be ordered from OnePlus’ retail website, however, it is unlikely that the company will be able to complete the order during these unprecedented times.

It is important to note that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t reduced the prices for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The smartphone still retails at Rs 58,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T is listed on the website with a price tag of Rs 34,999 and the same has been for quite some time now. The smartphone was introduced at a starting price of Rs 37,999. OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: 5 Reasons Why Buying OnePlus 7T Makes More Sense.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 7T Pro sports a 6.67-inch curved display with QHD+ resolution supporting HDR10+. Packed with a full-screen display, the phone employs a pop-up front camera module for selfies and video calling. The phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset that is mated with an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (non-expandable). At the rear, there is a triple camera setup constituting of a 48MP primary shooter along with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The front pop-up camera module features a 16MP snapper.