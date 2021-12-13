Last week, the OnePlus Ivan phone was spotted on the BIS website with a model number IV2201. Ivan is said to be the codename of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Now a new report has revealed that the OnePlus Ivan device could be launched in India as OnePlus Nord 2 CE. In addition to this, a tipster named Yogesh Brar has revealed the specifications of the Nord 2 CE phone. OnePlus 9RT & OnePlus Buds Z2 Spotted on India Website, Launch Expected Soon.

As per the tipster, the handset is likely to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device could get a 64MP OmniVision camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there might be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. In addition to this, it will get stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the Nord CE 5G and could be priced between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).