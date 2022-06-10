OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India soon. According to tipster Paras Guglani, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will arrive later this month and will be priced under Rs 30,000. The handset was recently launched in several markets as the 'T' model of the OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus 10 Launch Likely To Take Place Soon, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

It is priced at EUR 399 (approximately Rs 33,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model and EUR 499 (approximately Rs 41,600) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Currently, it is unconfirmed whether the Indian model of Nord 2T 5G will come with the same configurations as that of the European model.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. For photography, the handset could get a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP portrait snapper. Upfront, there might be a 32MP selfie camera. Moreover, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.

