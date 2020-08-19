Nord is OnePlus' affordable smartphone that went official last month with a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the entry-level variant, 6GB + 64GB. After the launch, the mid-range phone was made available for the first sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2020 earlier this month. Yet again, the phone maker will be making the phone available tomorrow via Amazon India. Interested customers can get their hands on the smartphone tomorrow via Amazon.in. The Chinese phone maker had received an extraordinary response from the Indian market during the preorders. OnePlus Nord & OnePlus Buds Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

OnePlus Nord comes in three variants - 6GB, 8GB & 12GB. The base variant with 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 24,999 while the mid-variant with 8GB + 128GB costs Rs 27,999. The top-end model with 12GB + 256GB retails at Rs 29,999. It is important to note that only 8GB & 12GB variants are currently available for sale. The 6GB variant will go on sale from next month onwards.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The main highlights of the OnePlud Nord are 48MP quad-camera with OIS support, 32MP selfie camera, 90Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The handset comes in two colour options - Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone Launched In India (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Specification-wise, the OnePlus Nord smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display screen with 90Hz screen featuring a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC, mated with Adreno 620 GPU. The processor is clubbed with up 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Coming to the camera department, there is a quad-camera module at the back positioned on the top left side featuring a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor supporting OIS & EIS. The other three cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there are dual front cameras - 32MP selfie camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone is fuelled by a 4115 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).