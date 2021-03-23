OnePlus is all set to launch the much-anticipated OnePlus 9 Series today. The new OnePlus 9 Series will include three variants - OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Alongside the OnePlus 9 Series, the Chinese smartphone company will also be launching the OnePlus Watch. The launch event is scheduled for today, which will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Ahead of its launch, the prices of the OnePlus Watch has been leaked online. It is important to note that these are European prices of the Watch. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R & OnePlus Watch Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event Here.
According to a popular leakster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Watch will be priced from €150 for the European / EU market. Prices for other markets like China and India haven't been specified by him.
If the previous reports and leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus Watch will come in two variants - Standard and LTE. Moreover, it will sport a dial of 46mm size and will come in two colours- Silver and Black. We have already seen the OnePlus Watch in some render images that surfaced online recently.
Talking about the features, the OnePlus Watch is expected to come with features like heart-rate monitoring, Blood Oxygen monitoring(SpO2 sensor) monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, 4GB storage, IP68-rating, Warp Charge technology, answer phone calls, control media, over 110 workout modes, & much more.
