OnePlus is all set to launch the much-anticipated OnePlus 9 Series today. The new OnePlus 9 Series will include three variants - OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Alongside the OnePlus 9 Series, the Chinese smartphone company will also be launching the OnePlus Watch. The launch event is scheduled for today, which will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Ahead of its launch, the prices of the OnePlus Watch has been leaked online. It is important to note that these are European prices of the Watch. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R & OnePlus Watch Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event Here.

According to a popular leakster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Watch will be priced from €150 for the European / EU market. Prices for other markets like China and India haven't been specified by him.

OnePlus Watch (Photo Credits: TechXTR Twitter)

Design this refined takes time. Each #OnePlusWatch is individually hand polished for a stunning finish that's infinitely irresistible. Watch tomorrow's OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event to learn more: https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/p9FMCHMVUu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 22, 2021

If the previous reports and leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus Watch will come in two variants - Standard and LTE. Moreover, it will sport a dial of 46mm size and will come in two colours- Silver and Black. We have already seen the OnePlus Watch in some render images that surfaced online recently.

OnePlus Watch Launch Confirmed (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Talking about the features, the OnePlus Watch is expected to come with features like heart-rate monitoring, Blood Oxygen monitoring(SpO2 sensor) monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, 4GB storage, IP68-rating, Warp Charge technology, answer phone calls, control media, over 110 workout modes, & much more.

