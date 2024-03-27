Mumbai, March 27: Samsung announced to launch new One UI 6.1 update for more Galaxy devices on February 22, 2024. Samsung confirmed that it would bring Galaxy AI experiences to previous models. Samsung said that the update would be rolled out for selected devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Samsung also confirmed the OneUI 6.1 update will be rolled out at the end of March 2024.

According to a report by Business Standard, Samsung has confirmed that it will roll out its OneUI 6.1 with Galaxy AI mobile experience from March 28, 2024. As per the report, the OneUI 6.1 will first be rolled out in the United States for the previously mentioned devices. Further, it will be launched for other devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi version, and Galaxy Tab S9+. iOS 18 Update: Apple’s Upcoming iOS Update To Offer ‘More Customisable’ Home Screen and AI Features, Expected To Be Announced During WWDC 2024, Says Report.

Samsung already confirmed in its post that it will bring new features like Chat Assist in 13 different languages, Live Translate with real-time interactions, and Interpreter for generating text for live conversations while travelling and meeting with locals. Additionally, the Samsung post said it will introduce 'Circle to Search' to offer better search with a circle-motion gesture. The post also confirmed other AI-powered tools.

It said that the Note Assistant features powered by artificial intelligence will help users create formats, translate notes, and generate summaries. Another AI productivity tool, Browsing Assist, aims to help users generate comprehensive summaries of news articles. On the other hand, the Transcript Assist feature aims to quickly transcribe audio recordings of meetings, create summaries, and do translations. Apple Takes Help of AI for Recycling: Tim Cook Says Company Using Artificial Intelligence to Recover and Recycle Materials.

According to Business Standard, the Galaxy S22 will not receive the OneUI 6.1 update, as it is not mentioned in the list of supported devices. Here is the list of devices that will get the OneUI 6.1 update with a comprehensive Galaxy AI mobile experience.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

