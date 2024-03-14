New Delhi, March 14: OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab, has reportedly had a glitch that leaked information about GPT-4.5 Turbo, which is expected to cause quite a stir in the tech community. A blog post that was briefly accessible to the public hinted at the development of OpenAI GPT-4.5 Turbo, an advanced version of their ChatGPT language models.

As per a report of Gizmochina, OpenAI might have accidentally leaked details about the GPT-4.5 Turbo through its official blog post. The now-inaccessible post revealed that this new model might improve upon the capabilities of its predecessor, GPT-4 Turbo, in terms of speed, accuracy, and scalability. When attempting to access the OpenAI blog for the GPT-4.5 Turbo model, a 404 error is currently being displayed. This error typically indicates that the specific webpage or content being searched for is not found on the website, as per multiple reports. Tim Berners-Lee, Inventor of World Wide Web Made Predictions About Artificial Intelligence and How Web Would Look Like 35 Years Ago; Check How Many Came True.

There is a possibility that the OpenAI GPT-4.5 Turbo could be released around July or August. The leaked information also highlighted a knowledge cutoff set for June 2024. This suggests that OpenAI GPT-4.5 Turbo will be equipped with the most recent information available on the web until that date. There is speculation that indicates a planned release of the roll-out of GPT-5. AI in India: 95% Indian CIOs Believe That Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Is Key for Business in 2024, Says Report.

One of the most notable upgrades in the OpenAI GPT-4.5 Turbo is expected to be its context length window. The new model is anticipated to handle 256K tokens, effectively doubling the current 128K token capacity of GPT-4 Turbo. This improvement is crucial as it might allow the AI to process and generate more text, making it more effective for complex tasks that require understanding larger contexts. OpenAI has not officially addressed the leak, but the accidental revelation of GPT-4.5 Turbo might certainly have generated the interest of many tech enthusiasts.

