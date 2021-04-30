The recently launched Oppo A74 5G smartphone will again go on sale today. The handset will be made available for online sale via Amazon India at 1 pm IST. The 5G phone will also be available via other retail stores. It is priced at Rs 17,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. The main highlights of the phone are the FHD+ screen, Snapdragon 580 5G SoC, triple rear cameras, Android 11 OS and more. Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 17,990.

As a part of the launch offer, the Oppo smartphone can be purchased with an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 on transactions made through HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit/debit cards. The e-retailer is also providing no-cost EMIs for up to 9 months.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A74 phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2400x1080 pixels of resolution. It gets a punch-hole cutout housing an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Coming to the camera department, there is a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP sensor. It runs on Android 11 based on ColorOS 11.1. The phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

