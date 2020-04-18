Oppo A92s Smartphone With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras & 4,000mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices & Specifications

Oppo A92s Launched (Photo Credits: OPPO)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone brand has silently launched a new smartphone in its home market. The new smartphone is called Oppo A92s, which gets a starting price of CNY 2,199 (around Rs 23,700). It comes with a quad-camera module at the rear, dual hole-punch display upfront, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G support and more. The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders in China. The phone will go on sale on April 29, 2020. The company launched the smartphone just after the introduction of Oppo Ace 2. The quad rear camera module sits inside the squarish- shaped setup with a secondary pill like an outline, giving better aesthetics.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Oppo A92s gets a starting price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The bigger variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 27,000). The phone is offered in two colour options - White and Black.

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Oppo A92s comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate. However, the exact specifications are not yet revealed. It packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For photography, it employs a quad-camera module comprising of a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, there are dual snappers for selfies and video calling.

The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The connectivity options on the new Oppo A92s are carried out by USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G. The phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that also functions as a power button.