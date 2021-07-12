Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its Reno6 Series in India on July 14, 2021. The company has been teasing its Reno6 Series on its official Twitter handle for the past couple of weeks. Ahead of its launch, an unboxing video of Reno6 Pro 5G has emerged online which reveals its key specifications and price. Oppo Reno6 Series To Be Launched in India on July 14, 2021.

A YouTuber who goes by the name of Satzomake Unbox has revealed in his unboxing video that the Reno6 Pro 5G will come in a blue-black coloured retail box with a model number CPH2249. It will be offered with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno6 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Watching a message > reading a message. So, we put Ranbir Kapoor in front of the new OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G to send out all sorts of messages - on demand! Watch how he delivered them for some surprised recipients.👀#SayItWithRanbir #EveryEmotionInPortrait #OPPOReno6Series pic.twitter.com/6jmAaHAEDk — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 11, 2021

The device is also rumoured to come with an 8GB + 128GB model. The unboxing video further reveals a 6.55-inch display and a 4,500mAh battery. For photography, the phone will get a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary lens, a 2MP snapper and a 2MP lens. At the front, there will be a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, it will include GSM and LTE bands, multiple 5G bands such as n8, n28, n38, n40, n8, n28, n38, n40 and more. As per the retail box, the Reno6 Pro has an MRP of Rs 46,990 in India. Previous reports have claimed that the handset might be priced around Rs 43,000 or Rs 44,000.

