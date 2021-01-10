So like you know that Mark Zuckerberg knows EVERYTHING about your online presence right?! Even the person you sneakily tag or text on Instagram and Facebook. Yes, because Facebook’s Instagram keeps a copy of everything you do online. With regards to the recent 'WhatsApp Privacy Policy' update that the messaging app is facing flak for, many people are considering getting off of Instagram along with installing WhatsApp because well, they have the same parent company aka Facebook. If you do not know about the latest 'WhatsApp Privacy Policy' update then here you go: WhatsApp users recently received an in-app notification from WhatsApp as part of an upcoming global roll-out for over 2 billion users, asking them to either accept the changes in its Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8 or their accounts will be deleted.

Yes, while the in-app notification did not provide with many details but clicking on the links you can see how WhatsApp will collect and process users' information going forward, and the partnership with Facebook, its parent company, as part of a larger unification drive between the family of apps. Amid, all this, people have found Signal & Telegram as an alternative to WhatsApp, but what about Instagram? Well, if you wish to you can download all your data on the app and have a back up on your mail. It is very easy and keeps all your data safe!

To have an archive of the information aka of everything you’ve posted to the site like your photos, videos, comments, likes, people you follow, contacts and more you have to follow these simple steps. But before that know what all are you downloading:

Your profile information.

What you have searched on Instagram.

People you follow.

Every post you've ever liked.

Direct messages.

Every video and photos you've ever posted.

Every story you've ever shared.

Steps to Download all Your Instagram Data Including Photos, Comments and Profile Information

Open your profile and click the gear next to your name and select "Privacy and Security."

Scroll down to "Data Download" and click "Request Download."

Enter the email you'd like to receive the download link, they may autofill it if you have mentioned it in your profile.

Verify the request by entering your Instagram password and you'll get in 48 hours as the app suggests.

If you are still having problems click on this link or get in touch with Instagram's customer care. They're very prompt.

How to DOWNLOAD Instagram DATA - Backup and Archive your Instagram:

The data comes through as a zip file with folders for photos, stories, and videos. Anything that isn’t a photo or video -- messages, profile, searches, and settings -- are saved in text format that you can open with notepad on a computer.

