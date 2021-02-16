Poco M3 smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. Poco launched its Poco M3 in the Indian market a couple of weeks ago and today, the device will be made available for sale at 12 noon via Flipkart. Sale offers include Rs 2,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI Rs 1,834 per month, standard EMI options and up to Rs 10,350 off via exchange deals. Poco M3 with 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 10,999.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The device gets a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: My Smart Price)

#Alert: All those who couldn't get the Killer Looks, OP Performer last time, this announcement is for you!#POCOM3 sale begins tomorrow at 12PM on @Flipkart: https://t.co/npDCHkpSMb Set your reminders now! pic.twitter.com/faz1WhqT0R — POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) February 15, 2021

At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The phone will be offered in three shades - Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow. Coming to the pricing, the 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 6GB & 128GB costs Rs 11,999.

