The launch event of Poco X2 smartphone is scheduled to start at 12 pm IST onwards. You can watch the live stream of Poco X2 India launch event here - Watch LIVE Streaming of Poco's New Phone Launch Event. Poco India is all set to launch Poco X2 smartphone today in India. Watch this space for quick updates from the launch event of Poco X2.

Poco X2 smartphone will be officially launched in India at an event in New Delhi. The new Poco X2 smartphone will be Poco's first product in India after the brand became independent from Xiaomi. Ahead of the launch, the phone maker has been teasing the handset on its official social media accounts, hinting 120Hz refresh rate and 27W fast charging technology. Ahead of the launch, a micro-site of the phone is already live on Flipkart, hinting its online sale via e-commerce giant. The launch event will start at 12 pm IST onwards and Poco X2 live streaming can be watched here. Poco X2 Smartphone With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Likely to be launched as a rebranded version of Redmi K30 (4G variant), the Poco X2 handset is expected to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm, which is expected to be a Snapdragon 730G SoC. Another highlight of Poco X2 will be its 27W fast charging technology, which claims to charge the device up to 40 percent in just 25 minutes.

Apart from these, the phone will pack a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, thermal management system with liquid cooling, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and much more. For photography, the Poco X2 smartphone will get a 64MP quad cameras at the back along with 20MP dual snappers upfront.

The official India prices for Poco X2 smartphone will be revealed at the launch event. The new Poco X2 reportedly will come in 4 variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB & 8GB RAM + 256GB. The smartphone is likely to get starting price of Rs 18,999 for the base variant.