New Delhi, March 14 : realme is about to introduce one more model to its 10 series of smartphones, named - 10T 5G. This new development has come to light from the brand’s Thailand wing.

The realme 10 series currently comprise of 6 phone models, namely - the realme 10, realme 10s, realme 10 Pro, realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Editio and the realme 10 Pro Plus. Soon this range will get enriched by one more model, namely the realme 10T 5G. Read on to know all key details. OPPO Find N2 Flip Flagship Foldable Phone Launched in India Starting at Rs 89,999; Find Other Key Details Here.

realme 10T 5G – Specs, Features and launch Date :

realme's Thai wing has posted an image of the realme 10T 5G on its social media account, which reveals the overall design of the device along with other key details such as the primary specs and colour options. ChatGPT 4 Release Date, Features and Updates: OpenAI Soon To Launch Next-Gen Chatbot That Can Generate Videos and Images, Here's All You Need To Know.

As per the post, the Realme 10T 5G will get powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 810 chipset backed by up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display, but there’s no info about its type. There will be a triple camera setup at its rear led by a 50MP primary sensor, while there will be side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

By the looks and the key specs revealed so far, it sort of seems that the upcoming realme 10T 5G handset is an updated version of the realme 9i 5G from last year. Nevertheless, we can wait for the actual unveiling of the device that is scheduled to take place on March 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2023 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).